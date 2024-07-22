Idaho's party leaders react to President Biden dropping out of presidential race

BOISE, Idaho — President Biden's decision to exit the presidential race has elicited mixed reactions from political leaders in Idaho.



Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea praises Biden's legacy while emphasizing the rising support for Vice President Harris as the new Democratic nominee.

Meanwhile, GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon predicts that the GOP and President Trump will hold steady over the Democrats come November.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

“It was bittersweet to see President Biden drop out of the race after having such a positive impact on our country,” says Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea.

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea, sharing her reaction to Biden’s election exit...

“It’s sad to see him step aside, but it’s in keeping with his character of caring about our nation first and foremost and making sure we can pass the policies that make life better for Americans,” says Necochea.

Necochea echoing Biden’s endorsement of Vice President Harris as the Democratic nominee...

But with the election cycle well past the primary phase, what does this mean for the democratic process and registered Democrats in Idaho?

“President Biden’s pledged delegates will now have the opportunity to vote for the presidential nominee of their choice. What we’re seeing is just a groundswell of support for Vice President Kamala Harris. She’s been on the ballot before; she’s been in the job of vice president for these past four years, and that’s what the purpose of the vice president is: to have someone at the ready, training on the job, to take the president’s place when needed,” says Necochea.

I also caught up with GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon.

ME: "Do you think Kamala will be the nominee?"

"I think it's going to be a dogfight. They are very good at getting behind one candidate and running with it, but I think if there are any up-and-comers, this is their time to make a move. After this convention, I would say anyone who goes up against President Trump, they're going to have a hard time. Bring it on. Bring it on. If that’s the best they have, Vice President Harris... I think we're still looking pretty good," says GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon.

However, Necochea is still optimistic for the Democratic National Convention.

“I think we’re going to see amazing enthusiasm in Chicago. Just if the past 24 hours is any indication, Democrats are excited, regular grassroots folks are excited, and so I think we’re going to have a very enthusiastic crowd in Chicago,” says Necochea.

