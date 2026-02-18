US hockey’s Hilary Knight and speedskater Brittany Bowe get engaged at the Olympics

MILAN, Italy — A ring first, and then a medal.

One day before the Olympic women’s hockey final, U.S. captain Hilary Knight proposed to American speedskater Brittany Bowe on Wednesday at the Milan Cortina Games.

The couple first revealed the news by posting a video on Instagram with the caption, “Olympics brought us together.” The video shows Knight dropping to one knee and presenting Bowe with a ring. A surprised Bowe nods yes, and Knight then slips the ring on her finger.

“It’s been in the back of my mind for a few months now,” Knight said later, after the Americans’ final practice before they face Canada for the gold medal.

“We met through the Olympics and just being a part of the Olympic spirit and the journey, I thought it would be a really full-circle moment for both of us considering it’s our last time through to be able to celebrate it here and tie the knot,” added Knight, whose 14 Olympic goals are tied for the most by a U.S. women’s player.

The 36-year-old Knight previously announced these would be her team-record fifth and final Games. And she will leave Italy with a record fifth medal. It’s the fourth and final Olympics for the 37-year-old Bowe, a two-time bronze medalist.

The couple met at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. And they grew closer at the 2022 Beijing Games — where they were limited to the athletes’ village because of COVID-19 restrictions — by taking long walks together between competitions.

Knight said she long ago bought the ring and made the decision to propose at the Olympics, but didn’t have a specific day. She finally decided on Wednesday so the couple could celebrate while their families and friends were still in Milan.

Knight found a quiet spot outside the athletes’ village to pop the question.

She also had help getting the ring to Italy. Rather than risk Bowe finding the ring box in their luggage, Knight had Bowe’s sister bring it separately. They made the exchange during a gathering after a hockey game.

“The sister knew but our families, we didn’t tell them,” Knight said. “We didn’t want anything to get out there because everyone would be super excited about it.”

Knight’s teammates were thrilled.

“I almost fell off the table this morning when she told me,” forward Kendall Coyne Schofield said. “I’ve been like a little kid all morning. We haven’t seen Brit yet, but I can’t wait to see her, so we’re very excited.”

Bowe failed to medal in her first two events, finishing fourth in the 1,000 meters and women’s team pursuit. She will close the Games by competing in the 1,500 meters on Friday.

Before the Games, Bowe was excited to share the Olympic experience with Knight after they spent the past four years attending each other’s competitions.

“It’s been a really fun journey the past four years, to be able to celebrate each other’s accomplishments,” Bowe said.

“It’s really been fun for me to be a fan, to be able to go to different Team USA events and not be the one stressed out about having to compete,” she added. “Being able to be a fan is a new role that I’ve been able to take on here and there. It’s just been so much fun to be able to do this together.”

___

AP Report By JOHN WAWROW

AP National Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.