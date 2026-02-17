Hilary Knight on the cusp of an Olympic record heading into gold medal final

MILAN, Italy — The U.S. Women's Hockey Team is headed to the Olympic finals to compete for a gold medal.

On the way, team captain and Idaho-native Hilary Knight is on the cusp of establishing herself as the best offensive player in U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey history. All that stands between Knight and GOAT status is one goal.

If Knight scores in the final, she will be the sole owner of the most U.S. Women's Hockey goals on the Olympic stage, beating out U.S. Women's Hockey greats, Katie King and Natalie Darwitz, with whom she is currently tied.

However, the last goal she scored came a week ago against Canada in a preliminary matchup. Now, the U.S. squad will face the Canadians for a second time in the Olympic final.

Since then, the U.S. has shut out Italy and Sweden, but out of 11 goals scored, none were credited to Knight.

What's equally impressive is that the U.S. Women's Hockey team has shut out its past 5 opponents. The last goal scored on the U.S. goalie came in a preliminary matchup versus the Czech Republic back on Feb. 5.

On Thursday, Knight will have the chance to break that scoreless streak and grab Olympic gold at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

You can watch the Women's Olympic Hockey Final on USA at 1:10 p.m. on Feb. 19.