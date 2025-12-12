BLM approves lithium exploration in Southeast Oregon

VALE, Oregon — The Bureau of Land Management has approved a plan by HiTech Minerals Inc. to conduct lithium exploration on public lands in eastern Oregon for the next five years.

“The HiTech lithium exploration project represents a significant step toward achieving the nation’s energy goals and reducing dependence on foreign critical minerals — key priorities under the President’s agenda,” said Tara McLain, BLM’s acting Malheur Field manager.

Lithium has been on the Department of the Interior’s list of critical minerals since the list was established in 2017.

The project will disturb up to 73 acres across 7,200 acres of public land, including 168 drill sites and the construction of 22 miles of new access routes.

Drilling will take place annually between July 1 and Nov. 30, with reclamation occurring after each season. BLM officials said hydrological, geophysical, and geochemical data may be collected during the drilling.

