Nampa, ID - August 19 is "Aviation Day," established by President Roosevelt in honor of the Wright brothers who invented controlled airplane flight.



Sue Paul, the founder of the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa, says the spirit of aviation can teach valuable lessons about perseverance and innovation.



"It's really the spirit of invention. It's the spirit of new things. It's the spirit of truly going back to what I think all human beings innately have always wanted to know what it felt like to fly. What did it feel like to be a bird?" said Paul.



The Warhawk Air Museum features memorabilia and military planes dating back to World War I. Paul says the upkeep of Americans' awareness about aviation history is crucial.



Paul tells us the gallery's P-40N Warhawk jet was even rented and used in the movie "Pearl Harbor."



"It's the heart of our country, really. Aviation is so important in this country for all those reasons: technology, career, hobby, the history of aviation goes back to everything we've ever done in this country in the military. "