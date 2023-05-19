Watch Now
News

Actions

Nampa Trunk Sale

Nampa Trunk Sale
courtesy of Nampa Civic Center
Nampa Trunk Sale
Posted at 4:17 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 18:17:44-04

NAMPA, Idaho — Combining all of the aspects of a good community yard sale, flea market and swap meet, the Nampa Trunk Sale is back on Saturday, May 20 from 9:00am-3:00pm.

If you are in need of used household items or garden tools, this will be a must-stop destination on your Saturday errands list.

RELATED | Making money with Garage Sales

Located on the East side of the Nampa Civic Center parking lot, rows of cars will have their trunks open for buyers, and maybe even a small contingency of professional sellers will be there, as well.

Concessions will be available during the event.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light