Financial Fitness: Making money with garage sales

BOISE, Idaho — One of the classic ways to make money is with a garage sale. In fact, you can make some serious cash by selling those unwanted items that are just taking up space in your home.

With increasing costs for just about everything, people are turning to places like Facebook marketplace, thrift shops, and yard sales to find deals on everyday items. That makes it a perfect time to clean out your space and make some money for doing so.

When it comes to garage sales, electronics and toys are good sellers, as the market for collectibles, action figures, and comic books continues to expand. Board games, puzzles, and video games are also popular and tend to be quick sellers. Summer clothing and sports equipment like golf clubs, camping gear, and tools can also fetch good money this time of year.

Selling items like these can bring in hundreds of dollars in just a matter of hours, but to maximize your profits you should be organized, start early on Thursday or Friday, and have small bills on hand for change. Be sure to greet people with a smile, and never underestimate what will sell. You may be surprised to find what you think is trash - turns out to be someone else’s treasure.

