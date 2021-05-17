Nampa teens charitable efforts recognized by Idaho Education Association

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Foodbank, St. Luke's Children's Hospital, and Idaho Humane Society are just a few charities Nampa twins Emma and Caleb Wiese have helped over the years.

At just four years old, the twins saw a commercial about hungry children in other countries and wanted to help. Reaching out to their parents, the kids asked how they could help. Their parents who are also local school teachers told Emma and Caleb that there are hungry kids who need help right here at home. So that year on their 5th birthday Emma and Caleb decided to ditch the presents and raise money and food donations for the Idaho Foodbank.

The two teens have carried on their annual "Birthday Wish" project every year for the last nine years. Their charitable efforts were recently recognized by the Idaho Education Association after raising over 500 pounds of food and $2400.00 for the Sage Valley Middle School Food Pantry. Both Emma and Caleb were awarded the "Friend of Education Award."

Caleb and Emma announce their "Birthday Wish Project" at the end of December and spend all of January and a portion of February fundraising with the help of friends, family, and the community. For their security, their Facebook page is private and monitored by their parents. But if you're interested in participating in similar efforts contact a local charity of your choice for more information.