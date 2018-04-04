Nampa teen pleads guilty to stabbing ex-girlfriend

NAMPA, ID - A 17-year-old Idaho student has pleaded guilty to stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of a Nampa high school.

Wyatt Weist pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted first-degree murder after reaching an agreement with Canyon County prosecutors.

Authorities say Weist stabbed the 17-year-old victim seven times in the parking lot of Columbia High School in early December. The girl survived the attack.

Weist told the court that "I knew what I was doing, and I intended to do it."

Prosecutors dropped the charge enhancement of deadly use of a weapon as part of the plea deal. The enhancement would have doubled the maximum sentence to 30 years in prison.

Weist is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

(by The Associated Press)

