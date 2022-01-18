Nampa School District to temporarily close 5 schools due to staff out sick

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa School District will temporarily close five schools due to the number of staff out sick.

The schools closing Wednesday, Jan. 19-21 are:

New Horizons Dual Language School

Gateways

Nampa Early Childhood Learning Center

East Valley Middle School

Centennial Elementary School

The schools will resume classes Monday, Jan. 24, according to the district.

District officials report "extremely high levels of illness" in the community and in the schools. On Tuesday, more than 170 staff were out sick, leaving 72 classrooms unfilled, according to the district.

"This is the highest rate of illness we have seen so far this year," a statement from the district's Facebook page reads. "We have deployed all available staff and had numerous volunteers step up to assist in covering classrooms and duties, but we are still short of meeting our needs."

Related: St. Luke’s will begin scheduling vaccine boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds