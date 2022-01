TWIN FALLS, Idaho — St. Luke’s announced it will begin scheduling vaccine boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds and moderately or severely immunocompromised 5- to 11-year-olds.

This comes after the Center for Disease Control’s recent approval to expand approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster to these groups.

Scheduling for eligible children will open 7 p.m. Jan. 17. To schedule an appointment, visit the St. Luke’s website.