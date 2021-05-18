Nampa School District to make face coverings optional

Face masks for students in the Nampa School District are now fully optional.

The Nampa School District Board of Trustees decided to make masks optional for the remainder of the school year, effective immediately, in a 3-2 vote. An earlier motion to keep masks mandatory in the classroom but optional during lunch and recess optional failed 2-3.

Trustees Betsy Keller, Allison Westfall and Kim Rost all voted in favor of making masks optional, while Board Chair Mandy Simpson and Trustee Mike Kipp voted against the motion.

The meeting took place less than a week after the Board of Trustees held a special meeting to discuss the mask policy that was quickly ended during the public input.

Watch the May 17 full board meeting here.