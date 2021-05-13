Nampa School board special meeting on mask policy ends abruptly amid public input

NAMPA, Idaho — On Wednesday, nearly 25 minutes into the Nampa School Board of Trustee's special meeting, the board ended things abruptly following a parent's recommendation to require masks for the rest of the school year drawing a raucous response from others in the meeting.

The meeting took place inside the Skyview High School auditorium. It was a chance to re-examine the district's mask-wearing policy.

Before the meeting ended the board was expecting to hear from community members and students about the mask policy.

“I think all of us understand the responses to COVID-19 including the requirement of mask we are considering tonight has been the subject of strong disagreements in our community and across the country. Many have strong feelings about this board’s past decisions. Since our primary focus here is whether the mask requirement should be continued through the end of the school year. I encourage each of you to focus your comments constructively on that question,” said NSD Board Trustee and Chair member Mandy Simpson.

The video to the meeting is available here.

ADDITIONAL TREASURE VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICTS DISCUSSED MASK POLICIES

This week several other treasure valley school districts also discussed their mask policies.

The board of the Vallivue School District voted to make face coverings optional for the rest of the school year.

The West Ada Board of Trustees voted to continue requiring masks indoors but make them optional outside. Mask will still be required on school buses.

During Tuesday’s night West Ada school board meeting a group, which calls itself “Smile West Ada” was in favor of lifting mask requirements and letting individuals decide.

“We do support masks, we do believe they are effective we just don’t believe they are worth the trades offs and the costs they represent to our children, and we as parents deserve a choice,” said David Bennetti a parent of a 3rd and 6th grader in the school district.

West Ada district officials say the board also approved for masks to be optional during the summer months and the board will be discussing their mask policy before the new school year resumes.