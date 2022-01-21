Nampa School District announces more temporary closures

Nampa School District will temporarily close five more schools next week to accommodate "extremely high levels of illness" with staff and students out sick.

The district reported even with five schools closed, there were more than 150 staff out and 53 unfilled classrooms Friday.

"We have deployed all available staff and had numerous volunteers step up to assist in covering classrooms and duties, but we are still short of meeting our needs," district officials said in a Facebook post.

The following schools will be closed next week:

Nampa Early Childhood Learning Center – Monday, Jan. 24-Tuesday, Jan. 25

Gateways – Monday, Jan. 24-Friday, Jan. 28

Reagan Elementary – Monday, Jan. 24-Friday, Jan. 28

Lake Ridge Elementary – Monday, Jan. 24-Friday, Jan. 28

Lone Star Middle School – Monday, Jan. 24-Friday, Jan. 28

Earlier this week the district announced five other schools would close through Friday due to the number of staff out sick. Those schools — Centennial Elementary, New Horizons Dual Language and East Valley Middle School — will still reopen Jan. 24.

District adds bonuses for substitute teachers

The district announced it will offer temporary bonuses for substitute teachers to close the gap as many staff are out sick.

Nampa School District will offer bonuses up to $70 a day for substitute, effective Jan. 24. Currently, substitutes are paid $95 per day for regular assignments, $105 per day for vacancy-place assignments (last-minute assignments) and $125 per day for certified long-term assignments after the fifth day, according to the district.

Those interested can apply online and must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or the equivalent.