Nampa Police investigating homicide after woman is found dead in home

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are investigating a homicide after they say a woman was found dead inside a home on the 1800 block of 1st St. N.

The victim has not yet been identified, pending family notification.

Police were first called to the scene at 8:30 p.m. Monday night. A large area surrounding the home is blocked off with police tape as they investigate. Investigators were seen entering the home Tuesday wearing HAZMAT suits.

"The caller, and others on scene, had gone to the apartment to check on the deceased person because they had not heard from the individual for several days," a press release stated.

Nampa Police detectives are investigating this case as a homicide and have not yet identified the suspect. A press release states they are following up on leads and persons of interest.

If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers at 208-343-COPS or at 208343cops.com

