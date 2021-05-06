Nampa Police Department needs the community's help to share its 130-year history

NAMPA, Idaho — After 130 years of serving the community, the Nampa Police Department is asking for the public's help to document its history.

NPD is taking steps to publish a book and start a historical display at their headquarters and regional museums. What they need to make this possible are artifacts, memorabilia, or insignia related to the department in any way over the years. These items may include but are not limited to:

uniforms

badges

arm patches

photographs

flags

signs

stories

equipment

The Department said they are willing to receive items in several ways to make it convenient for you. They do note that any item donated should have the following information attached:

Known or approximate date item was/taken/written/used.

NPD names associated with the item

Donated by:

Contact information. (It may be necessary to make contact to complete the story.)

Any print item can be scanned and emailed to: hewitte@cityofnampa.us or dwyrej@cityofnampa.us. Or, items can be scanned/ photographed in person and returned.

For those interested in donating, you can visit the Nampa Police Department lobby (820 2nd Street South) on May 28, or June 4 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.