Nampa man arrested after standoff with police

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man is now in custody, after barricading himself from police for roughly 10 hours on Tuesday.

The Nampa Police Department says 36-year-old Rodolfo Reyes had an outstanding warrant linked to an Amber Alert on May 18.

Nampa Police say the U.S. Marshals Office received information that Reyes was at a Nampa home. Officers saw Reyes in a backyard of a residence on the 1100 block of S. Ada St. on Tuesday but he entered the home and was not seen again.

In a press release, Nampa Police say Reyes would not answer his cell phone or comply with orders given through a loudspeaker.

A perimeter was set up around the property and the Nampa Police Department Special Operations Group was activated.

The police department says the Nampa Police Crisis Negotiators were not able to make contact with Reyes and he continued to refuse to come out of his hiding place.

At that time, gas was deployed inside the home but officers were still unable to make contact.

The police department says the Nampa Police Tactical Response Team used NPD Tech Team drones, to find Reyes in the crawl space of the home.

Police say after a continued standoff and negotiations, Reyes was taken into custody around 10:15 p.m.

Reyes was transported to the Canyon County Jail on the felony warrant.

Additional charges are pending.