Missing Child Alert: Parental Kidnapping in NAMPA

Posted at 2:51 PM, May 18, 2023
NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police have issued an amber alert, believed to be a parental kidnapping, in search of a missing child who was taken from the location at 81 N Yale and was last seen at the Stinker Station on 12th Street in Nampa.

The suspect and child got into a 2008 Gray Lexus IS200T with Idaho License Plate 2C TJ790

If you have any information concerning RUDY, please contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2203 or call 9-1-1.

