Nampa fugitive captured in New Mexico after months on the run

RATON, New Mexico — A high-profile Nampa fugitive was located in New Mexico on September 29 after eluding law enforcement for several months.

According to the Nampa Police Department's Facebook page, the Colfax County Sheriff's Office assisted U.S. marshals in apprehending the man without incident.

46-year-old Anthony Dominic Cordova was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery/use of a firearm or deadly weapon and attempted strangulation, both felonies.

Nampa Police say no further details will be released at this time.

