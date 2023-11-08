Caldwell's fire bond appears to squeak through with results not yet official

CANYON COUNTY — The key races in Nampa and Caldwell included three city council seats in each city and a 17.3 million dollar Fire station bond in Caldwell.

The results as of Midnight were still unofficial, but the county website listed the following winners.

The 17.3 million dollar fire dept. bond unofficially passed by the slimmest margin at 66.74 percent. It requires two thirds of the vote to pass.

In Nampa, incumbents Natalie Jangula (district 2), and Dale Reynolds (district 4) won. Seat 6 went to Sebastian Griffin.

In Caldwell, the unofficial winners were Mike Dittenber (district 6), Geoff Williams (district 4) and Chris Allgood (district 5).

Again, all results are unofficial at the time of this writing.

