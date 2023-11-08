Watch Now
News

Actions

Caldwell's fire bond appears to squeak through with results not yet official

Canyon County records 18.6 percent turnout in this off-year election thanks in part to redistricting and no major races
America Votes 2023 Monitor Still.png
KIVI Staff
America Votes 2023 Monitor Still.png
Posted at 11:55 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 01:55:03-05

CANYON COUNTY — The key races in Nampa and Caldwell included three city council seats in each city and a 17.3 million dollar Fire station bond in Caldwell.

The results as of Midnight were still unofficial, but the county website listed the following winners.

The 17.3 million dollar fire dept. bond unofficially passed by the slimmest margin at 66.74 percent. It requires two thirds of the vote to pass.

In Nampa, incumbents Natalie Jangula (district 2), and Dale Reynolds (district 4) won. Seat 6 went to Sebastian Griffin.

In Caldwell, the unofficial winners were Mike Dittenber (district 6), Geoff Williams (district 4) and Chris Allgood (district 5).

Again, all results are unofficial at the time of this writing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Bringing Sports and Entertainment to Southern Idaho