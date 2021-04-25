My Idaho: World Center for Birds of Prey

Volunteers are the backbone of any non-profit.

At the World Center for Birds of Prey, there's one woman who makes it her mission to help educate everyone about how important is to protect endangered raptors. "We have people from all over the world that come here Don, it's amazing" Amazing and fortunate that we are blessed to have this center here in Idaho, and Maril McCord knows that.

McCord's been volunteering at the center for the last four years and knows how important it is to be an advocate for all these birds of prey. "Birds don't have a vote, but people have a vote so if we educate people, the little ones, and the Elders to understand the balance of the environment we want clean water not only for us but for the birds."

Birds like the California Condor, which almost became extinct thirty years ago. But through captive breeding programs, the numbers began to rise in the 1990's. "In the wild, an older bird might be thirty years old, but in captivity with regular food, good health care, and all the love they can live up to sixty years."

One of the Center's major goals is worldwide conservation and recovery efforts of rare and endangered raptors. McCord explains. "That's what we want to help the number of these endangered species to grow in the wild."

Because of essential programs at the World Center for Birds of Prey, our fine feathered friends can rest a little easier at night.