My Idaho: Western Way of life

The West never would have been settled without them. Horses. Some say it's still part of the western way as the popularity of riding clubs remains steady. It is the western way.

Founded in 1941, the Western Riding Club is all about bringing people together who simply love horses, the friendly competition of games and well you know, just plain old horsing around.

Catherine Gowans is a club officer and member and says her daughters were raised around horses and hopes they will be the next generation to keep the spirit alive. "I can't imagine why my girls would be like had they not been a part of the Western Riding Club where they can ride anytime. We want to get to know the horses, meet like-minded people in the community that supports each other."

The bond between rider and horse is kind of hard to explain sometimes, other than it's very special." "You can tell a horse anything they'll always keep your secrets, they feel what you feel, his heartbeat will match mine."

So, if you want to saddle up, meet some new friends and learn more about the west way, the Western Riding Club is for you. "Taking care of the land, taking care of each other, the responsibility for life, that's the western way."