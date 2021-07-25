My Idaho: Weiser Museum rich with history

There is a beautiful three-story building in Weiser that breaths history. The former school-turned museum will turn anyone's head. The Snake River Heritage Center is a great place for history buffs to learn a thing or two.

Back in the late 1800s, a pastor is called to Weiser to preach after spending here he noticed something. Board member Dottie Emert explains. "He noticed since it was a farming community and all these kids out here were going to one-room schoolhouses and they could get a good education through 8th grade but that was it, you can't afford to send your kid to school in town." Decades came and went, and it literally became a three-building campus for boys and girls and then eventually becoming the town's high school.

Emert has seen it all including seeing Bing Crosby entertain the kids while on a hunting trip to Idaho. "He performed on this stage, ad-libbed, there wasn't a big performance, but the kids loved it." Or the time Hall of Fame pitcher Walter Johnson then 19, doubled as a telephone company employee and a pitcher for a team in Weiser. "We would challenge Caldwell to a ball game so the whole city of Weiser would go down to the depot get on a train rent a car, and they went to the game in Caldwell and cheered for Walter Johnson."

If you have any interest in arrowheads, the Heritage Center claims to have one of the biggest collections in the entire country. "As you can see where the half's come in, they're different and each one of them is a different tribe because they have a different making."

And if only the walls could take, or do they? "There are rooms on the third floor that are supposedly haunted, but I haven't seen any and I go up there all by myself. He's a friendly ghost if he is, he's really nice."

The most somber display is the Holocaust room that was created by Weiser students for a school class project and when it was time to clean up at school, the community said wait. Dottie Emert added the community did not want to forget, so it was decided to bring the display over to the center. Some photographs can be disturbing to some but tells the truth of the atrocities. "The most shocking thing they look at is this. This was the community toilet; they then say oh that's bad. That's bad.

And when you stop by the Center which is open 9 to 5, Monday through Saturday and no one is there just call the number on the front door and someone will come faster than you can say, Walter Johnson just struck out the side.