My Idaho: Tragedy to Triumph

What do Big Macs, lamb chops, and grapes all have in common? Sounds like the start of a bad joke, but for Mindy Mayer, this is no joke. As a matter of fact, it defines a life full of ups and downs. This is a story of tragedy and triumph.

Mindy Mayer's life was going in the right direction. She was one of the most successful McDonald's franchise owners in the Northwest. "I got the opportunity to go to Portland and become the first woman franchise owner in Oregon."

But life was about to deal her a major loss. On a family trip to Alaska, they took a tour on a floatplane. Onboard, her husband, son, daughter law, their two kids and Mindy. But then a storm came up. Mindy explains what happened next. "About ten minutes into the flight the plane crashed. My son's last words were mom, mom, look what I did to my family, because he knew right what had happened. So, I have lost five members of my family." While recovering from her injuries, Mindy knew she had to go on with life. " I thought you know what I'm just darn lucky to be alive and I better appreciate it and figure out a new way to make new memories."

Then one day Mindy was watching a television program on sheep herding trials and thought 'That looks like fun. I'd like to do that. And to do that you need a Border Collie.' Enter Shep. "I said I just need a new best friend."

So, Mindy bought a farm near Wilder, Idaho and contemplated her next move. "I wanted to get some exotic sheep for my Idaho farm because now there's nothing on the farm and my friend said, oh, I think you should raise these sheep called Kerry Hill."

A while later, another close friend told her about a winery for sale close to her farm. So now, Mindy's in the wine business, with a winery named after her beloved sheep, Kerry Hill.

Mindy Mayer has proven that a lot of hard work pays off for any newly owned passion. And that in life, you need to take it one day at a time and keep moving forward.