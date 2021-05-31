My Idaho: Swan Falls Dam's rich history

AC DC, no, we're not talking about the hall of fame rock and roll band. We're talking power, as in power generated by the oldest hydroelectric dam on Idaho's Snake River.

The Swan Falls dam was built when President William McKinley was in office, and over one hundred years later still provides for thousands of Idahoans.

About twenty miles south of Kuna is a place that many have been to, and many have never explored. Swan Falls Dam is a hydroelectric dam that once provided power for the bustling mining town of Silver City. Archeologist Ty Corn with Idaho Power explains. "Actually, the power from Swan Falls dam after it went to the mines, one of the earlier contracts was Caldwell for all the municipal lighting, also electric streetcars that were a thing back then."

Back then in the early 1900s, there was a bit of a rivalry between Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla which may not mean a thing to you, but the dam was one of the first AC plants in the west. "It also has an interesting part in the whole war of currents battle between AC and DC with Edison on one side and Tesla on the other. Meaning Tesla's alternating current known as AC was cheaper to generate over long distances than Edison's direct DC.

Idahoans are fortunate that the Snake River is known as a working river because of the number of dams and the power they create on it, and according to Corn, that is a pretty cool thing. "Basically, you have fields that are coming next to each other which when they do it induces current and that's what creates electricity. It's pretty amazing."

And hopefully sometime later this year, the museum inside the dam will be open to the public.