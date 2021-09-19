My Idaho: Record Exchange keeps spinning on

It's all in the family at the Record Exchange in downtown Boise. The long-time owners have decided it's time to retire, but not before working out a deal with four of their employees to keep the records spinning, so customers can continue making musical memories.

Michael Bunnell says when it comes to the nostalgia of records, everyone fell in love with the romance of the ritual. "You take out the sleeve, you've got album notes to read, big artwork on the cover. If you're going to the problem of putting vinyl on your focused on music, it's not background noise."

So, it's bittersweet for Bunnell and his business partner Jill Sevy that it's time to hang up the records. Glen Newkirk, Catherine Merrick and two other new owners believe it's good for them and Boise. "The alternative for us wasn't something we wanted. We didn't want somebody else who wasn't from the community who didn't understand the culture of the store to take over that was really our motivation we want this to remain in the hands of people who love it."

The cool thing about the Record Exchange is that you will find everything from Abba to Zappa. They have over twenty-five thousand albums on the floor. Throw in thousands of C-D's and those little discs called 45's, let's hope the Record Exchange can spin records for another 43 years.