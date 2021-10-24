My Idaho: Norco keeps up with oxygen demand

When the Covid-19 infection rates and hospitalizations started to increase this past year, we also saw an increased demand for oxygen.

A welding company turned medical supply business has been serving the Northwest in homes and hospitals. In 1968, Jim Kissler's father Larry came to Boise and purchased Norco when they only had two locations. "Anybody who's lived in town very long remembers the Norco store at River and Americana."

As Jim Kissler will tell you merging the two industries was a natural evolution for his father, setting up oxygen, wheelchairs beds, walkers, scooters, and pretty much all the things that make life easier for people who need their services. And now with the pandemic, it seems like it was meant to be.

"We're certainly a health care provider we're really on the front lines because we're going into these homes where we've been told it's a covid situation the pandemic has struck that home. Right now, we're really wrestling to keep up with the needs of hospitals it's an oxygen intense therapy that they're giving these patients."

Jim says he thinks about how his father met challenges and says, "I think dad would be proud of us right now with what we're doing managing to keep things together and keep up with demand on the company."