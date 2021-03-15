My Idaho: More than just Meals on Wheels

It was a day that changed everything, for everybody.

Now, one year after Idaho's first reported case of coronavirus, we've learned what it's like to self-isolate. But for a certain population of our community, living alone was nothing new.

Bryan Andersen volunteered with Metro Meals on Wheels because he wanted to make a positive impact in our community.

Bryan says he feels good about his route.

"Everybody's happy and pleased to see me," Bryan tells Idaho News 6.

He smiles when he talks about one of his favorite couples.

"I have one family where I deliver to the man, but his wife generally answers the door, and she gets all dressed up in her pajamas every day and we both laugh about that."

It's not just deliveries during the week. Bryan and countless other volunteers prepare and deliver meals for the weekend.

"I can't stand up and cook. I got to the point where I wasn't eating, then I couldn't stand up because I wasn't eating," says one woman who receives meals.

And just like the postal service, Bryan won't let anything stop his routes, including Old Man Winter.

"I grew up in Idaho, so I know how to drive in the snow."

Metro Meals on Wheels is always looking for additional volunteers, so if you're interested you can contact them directly.