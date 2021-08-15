My Idaho: Lucky Peak Nursery keeping busy

Every year forest fires destroy thousands of acres of land throughout the west. And every year the Lucky Peak Nursery grows millions of trees on sixty acres of land.

The question is, can we keep up?

Sara Wilson is the manager at the nursery and says, "certainly the way the forests burn has changed, the intensity of the burning has changed and that has forced us to change the way we respond." Wilson doesn't deal so much with the devastation end of things but rather working hard to bring some greenback to the landscape. The process is something that doesn't happen overnight. It all starts with a single seed. "We actually have tree climbers or lift booms they'll go up into the tree, collect cones and then the idea is to collect enough seed to cover a burned area to replant for a ten-year period."

The cones then come back to the nursery where they out dried out. "As you can see, I just flipped over and this one needs to be flared a little more but then it will tumble, and this is the seed right here that's what we want to fall out of the cone." Then it goes in a bag and off the freezer room. A room that filled with bags and bags of seeds. About twenty thousand pounds of it. Those seedlings will eventually end up in huge warehouses where they will be sorted, watered, and cared for until they get shipped out to six western states, including Idaho.

Old trees in the forest will eventually give way to younger seedlings in the nursery where one day they will grow and thrive.