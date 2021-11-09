My Idaho: Ed Humphrey’s run for governor

BOISE, Idaho — The Republican primary for Idaho governor next May pits a sitting governor against a sitting Lt. Governor makes for some interesting dynamics.

There is another candidate from Eagle that hopes to pass both of them and become the GOP choice in the November general election. Idaho News 6 got to know candidate Ed Humphreys.

Idaho News 6

“My family lived under and fled communism in eastern Europe and came to America to seek the American dream,” said Humphreys. “I think that dream is under assault right now.”

Humphreys says the past drives his future, and his future has its sights set on the governor's office.

“The criticism that I would levy is that we are starting to adopt ideas that are harmful for our country, like the idea of central planning or that subject matter experts should make decisions for the rest of us.”

For the last five years, Humphreys has been working as a financial planner. Before that, he was working on oil drilling rigs.

Humphreys says he’s tired of what he calls the status quo in state government, saying he feels as though his opponents, Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin are more “status quo” than himself.

He says he is trying to stay out of the contentious relationship between Little and McGeachin.

Humphrey’s vision includes supporting school choice, abolishing the state income tax and banning vaccine mandates. He was critical of Gov. Little for shutting down churches but deemed liquor stores essential during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think anybody in government ought to be in that kind of position where they’re going to make personal health decisions for the rest of us.

The bottom line, Humphreys says people just want the truth. When asked who is spinning the truth, he responded with:

“That’s a great question. This is why I think my candidacy is so important right now because having someone with a finance background brings out the truth.”