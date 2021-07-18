My Idaho: Cop to Cowboy

One of the best rodeos in the country is back. After a year off because of Covid-19, the ground will be shaking once again at the Ford Idaho Center for the Snake River Stampede.

One Nampa man who spent a lifetime protecting and serving says it's not too late to have a little fun. Former Nampa Police Chief Curtis Homer says, "it's fun, that's why we keep doing it each year." You can see it in Homer's eyes when he talks about the town, he spent decades in as a law enforcement officer. " I love Nampa, raised kids, and grandkids so to be able to work with something like this is great."

Does Curtis Homer miss putting on the badge every day? "I miss the people I'm a little dissatisfied with how law enforcement is treated today because without law enforcement where would we be."

So now you could say Homer went from Cop to Cowboy. He wouldn't say it's bragging but he's quick to tell you that the dirt they put down for the Stampede has won an award for being the best dirt. Who knew?

Tickets for the Snake River Stampede are selling like hotcakes at the Buckaroo breakfast. The Snake River Stampede kicks off this week.