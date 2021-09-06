My Idaho: Clown Prince of the Links making people smile

WEISER, Idaho — We are living in challenging times so when you get the chance to smile or even laugh, you better take advantage of it. Joe Malay, also known as the Clown Prince of the Links, has won his fair share of golf tournaments but it's his zany antics that have made him a legend on every golf course in Idaho.

Some 20 years ago, Malay was a co-host on a golfing show called Closest to the Pin. Today, Joe spends time at his home course, Rolling Hills in Weiser, and we got to see if he still had his 'gift of gab.'

"I'm not a rude guy, but I like to be pretty jabby and let them know what's good and bad," said Joe.

Joe Malay is a bit of a teddy bear, however. He teaches golf lessons and also lessons on life.

Idaho News 6

"A kid on the golf course can learn respect, he can learn how to handle himself under pressure. He can learn the integrity of the game, he learns how to accept defeat and how to be a gracious winner."

What truly tugs Joe's heartstrings are the kids who won't find a Christmas present under the tree. With the help of the community and Santa, Joe started the Ho Ho Express.

"Friend of mine entered to contest for a wish that he wanted for Christmas and that wish had a little kid sitting on Santa's lap. Got him a new pair of shoes, I was able to do that. Next year we got more things."

Idaho News 6

405 kids participated in the program last year, to be exact.

"Santa and I have a little bit in common. We love kids, it's been said I'm Weiser's oldest teenager and that's a compliment."