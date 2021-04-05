My Idaho: Cleo's Nature Trail is unique

BOISE, Idaho — Tucked along the Snake River just south of Melba is a place, unlike any other place I've ever seen. That's what our Don Nelson said after spending the afternoon at Cleo's Nature trail, Don was amazed at all the different things he saw. There are statues of children and angels, dozens of homemade birdhouses, fish mailboxes, a rainbow, a colorful reminder of the seven Cardinal sins, and yes even a Rhinoceros.

Cleo Swayne loved to collect things, lots of things, and in 1976 after her husband passed away, she made a nature trail on the family's 100 acres on the banks of the river. Her collection is unmatched.

One of Don's favorite spots on the trail is what he calls the meeting of the minds. Watching the river flow is none other than Mark Twain, joined by Abe Lincoln, William Shakespeare, Albert Einstein, and Ben Franklin. And if you visit Cleo's Nature Trail and you think you saw a Rhino, take a second look because you'll also see an elephant, giraffe, and a zebra. There's a moving display of a children's band, and kids playing baseball.

Cleo's family now runs the property, and they encourage everyone to stop in for a visit, take a peaceful walk, and read the inspirational messages. And keep a close eye on the two dozen peacocks that freely roam the property.

It's right before you go over the bridge on the way to Murphy. Just pull into Dan's Ferry Service and follow the signs. You might say the same thing Don did.