My Idaho: Boise's Batman

We all know about the tales of the Caped Crusader, but what would Batman be without the Batmobile?

We found a Boise man whose love of cars has driven him to show off his own Batmobile. And with all due respect to Norman Nelson, he's not a spring chicken anymore.

But Norman disagrees.

"Oh yeah, I have a tendency to think of myself as young anyway," says Nelson.

After spending decades working for the Boise Postal Service, Nelson's love of cars came at an early age.

"I started subscribing to car magazines by the time I was in eighth grade. My first car was a 1941 Oldsmobile, three-speed manual bottom shift, and it could go 80 miles per hour at top speed."

About five years ago, he decided, if it was all right with his wife, to buy what's known as a Slingshot. A Slingshot is a three-wheel car. His neighbors loved seeing Norman drive around the neighborhood so much, they called it the Batmobile. So, Norman got the license plates that made it official.

Did we mention Norman Nelson is 85 years young?

So as long as people stop to say hello, and Norman's caring wife allows him to get behind the wheel, you just might get a glimpse of this Boise Batman somewhere around town. Of course, not fighting crime, but just enjoying life as a man who refuses to let Father Time catch up with him.