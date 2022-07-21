Watch Now
Multiple agencies hold '100 Deadliest Days' safety demonstrations

Posted at 5:05 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 19:13:27-04

BOISE, Idaho  — Several local agencies came together to hold a safety demonstration in the middle of the "100 Deadliest Days" on U.S. roadways. The Boise Police Department, Idaho State Police, The Idaho Transportation Department, and ITD's Office of Highway Safety participated.

"Nationally we see more people die on the road between Memorial Day and Labor Day then any other 100 day period throughout the year," said Boise Police Department Crpl. Kyle Willis.

Between 2015 and 2019, the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) said there were more than 25,000 distracted driving crashes in Idaho killing 237 people. OHS data also shows nearly 40 percent of all fatal crashes in Idaho involve some sort of driver impairment.  

Idaho's 100 Deadliest Days Stats

With more cars on the roads in June, July and August these dangerous driving behaviors become an even bigger concern.

Last summer, 92 people died in traffic crashes on Idaho roads and 31 people who died were not wearing seat belts. So far this summer, 40 people have lost their lives on Idaho roads.

For more information on crash data visit ITD’s Safety Dashboard.

