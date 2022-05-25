Police urge parents to talk to teens about safe driving as 100 Deadliest Days approach

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. It's given this name because of a significant increase in deadly or injury crashes, including in teens.

As the 100 Deadliest Days Approach, the Meridian Police Department is encouraging parents to talk to teens about safe driving practices.

According to police, some important topics include:

Driver Inexperience

Teen Passengers

Nighttime Driving

Seat Belt Use

Distracted Driving

Drowsy Driving

Reckless Driving

Impaired Driving

Since 2017, 74% of injury and deadly crashes in Meridian have been caused by distracted driving — including cell phone use and passengers in the vehicle, Meridian Police said in a press release.

Meridian Police will be increasing patrols to educate teens on safe driving. They'll also offer a 4.5-hour course, for those aged 14-24, as part of the "Alive at 25" program. The course is taught by Meridian Police Officers and focuses on decisions young drivers make behind the wheel.