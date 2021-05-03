Watch
Mountain West eliminates intraconference transfer rules

Posted at 9:48 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 12:30:11-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West has eliminated its intraconference transfer rules, becoming the latest Division I league to decide to it would solely be governed by NCAA rules.

The conference’s Board of Directors approved a recommendation by the league’s administrators and athlete advisory committee.

The NCAA DI Board of Directors ratified new transfer rules earlier this week that will allow all athletes to transfer one time during their careers without sitting out a season of competition.

