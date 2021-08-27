Mountain West announces COVID-19 game cancellation policy

The Mountain West announced the 2021-2022 COVID-19 game cancellation policy for all conference sports.

The policy states if a contest cannot be played "due to a team’s inability to participate related to COVID-19 issues" the game will be counted as a forfeit and will not be rescheduled.

Related: Boise State football ushers in a new era, but COVID-19 protocols remain

The policy also states:

If both teams are unable to participate due to COVID-19 factors, the game shall be declared a “no contest”.