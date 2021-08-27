Watch
News

Actions

Mountain West announces COVID-19 game cancellation policy

items.[0].image.alt
Otto Kitsinger/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2014, file photo, Fans walk by an inflated MWC logo before the Mountain West Conference championship NCAA college football game between Fresno State and Boise State in Boise, Idaho. Mountain West schools are making about $1.1 million from their deal with ESPN and CBS. Boise State’s membership agreement gives the school an additional $1.8 million, approximately, per year.(AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)
Second major college football conference postpones season
Posted at 3:09 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 17:09:01-04

The Mountain West announced the 2021-2022 COVID-19 game cancellation policy for all conference sports.

The policy states if a contest cannot be played "due to a team’s inability to participate related to COVID-19 issues" the game will be counted as a forfeit and will not be rescheduled.

Related: Boise State football ushers in a new era, but COVID-19 protocols remain

The policy also states:

  • If both teams are unable to participate due to COVID-19 factors, the game shall be declared a “no contest”.
  • There shall be no minimum roster thresholds for competition.
  • Forfeited Mountain West games will be recorded as a loss for the team unable to compete, and as a win for the scheduled opponent, for the purposes of Conference standings, determining MW championship participants and MW championships seeding only. Per the NCAA, this does not change an institution’s official won-lost record.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light