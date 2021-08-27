Mountain West announces COVID-19 game cancellation policy

The Mountain West announced the 2021-2022 COVID-19 game cancellation policy for all conference sports.
The policy states if a contest cannot be played "due to a team’s inability to participate related to COVID-19 issues" the game will be counted as a forfeit and will not be rescheduled.
The policy also states:
- If both teams are unable to participate due to COVID-19 factors, the game shall be declared a “no contest”.
- There shall be no minimum roster thresholds for competition.
- Forfeited Mountain West games will be recorded as a loss for the team unable to compete, and as a win for the scheduled opponent, for the purposes of Conference standings, determining MW championship participants and MW championships seeding only. Per the NCAA, this does not change an institution’s official won-lost record.