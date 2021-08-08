Boise State football ushers in a new era, but COVID-19 protocols remain

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos started fall camp last week and immediately went back to pandemic protocols after people in the athletic department started testing positive for COVID-19.

The practices were closed to outsiders until Sunday morning when the media was allowed to see the team practice on the blue.

It has been a wild ride for Boise State fans this past year as they await their first chance to see the Broncos under new head coach Andy Avalos.

"Coming out of 2020 we wish we were all out of this phase with the pandemic we didn't want to start off like this with having to close practice and all that stuff," said Avalos. "We are actually really excited it is good for the players for people to be out there."

Fans also got exciting news this spring when new athletic director Jeremiah Dickey announced full capacity for games at Albertsons Stadium and on top of that the university will sell alcohol inside the stadium.

As for the team, they have started preparing for their first game at UCF on Thursday, September 7, the Bronco's first home game will be a Friday night game against UTEP.

"I'm so excited hopefully regular season is coming soon with some fans," said quarterback Hank Bachmeier. "I'm excited for that first game."

The biggest intrigue coming out of camp is at the quarterback position as the Broncos return both Bachmeier and senior Jack Sears.

Both quarterbacks played well at times last year, but both quarterbacks also got injured. It remains to be seen who will be under center when the season starts, but having two quarterbacks is a good problem to have.

"They are obviously in a competition but they work together and they help each other," said Avalos.

Thread so be patient Bronco Nation: Apologies for late response...long day. I told you I would always be transparent. Made decision last night to return to predetermined parameters established last season in order to safely and successfully compete... — Jeramiah Dickey (@JeramiahDickey) August 5, 2021

Boise State will follow the testing and mask guidelines from the NCAA. Dickey said unvaccinated players or staff have been tested regularly and those who have been vaccinated have been tested when they showed symptoms of COVID-19. It is unknown how many people tested positive for the virus.