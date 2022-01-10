Watch
Mountain pass highway reopened in Washington state

Ted S. Warren/AP
A Centralia Police truck drives on a flooded street near Interstate 5, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Centralia, Wash. Snow and rain forced the closure of parts of Washington state's two major highways, Interstate 90 and Interstate 5, with flooding that also swamped roads throughout western Washington and Oregon.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jan 10, 2022
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The main east-west highway in Washington state reopened over the mountain passes after being closed for almost four days due to a winter storm that made travel too dangerous.

Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopened Sunday evening. The vital transportation route that connects Seattle with Spokane was made passable again after crews worked for days to clear fallen trees, debris and snow.

There were still flooding concerns in parts of southwest Washington state on Monday. Southwest Washington has experienced its worst flooding in a decade and some rivers crested at more than 18 feet (5.5 meters) last week, the National Weather Service said. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Friday.

