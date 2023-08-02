Mountain Home opens first trade school

MOUNTAIN HOME, ID — The city of Mountain Home cut the ribbon on its first trade school on Wednesday.

Governor Brad Little along with leaders in the Mountain Home community spoke on the opening of the Mountain Home Adult Training Academy and what it brings to the area.

“You know our kids; they need to have different paths to be able to go," Rich Urquidi, public affairs director for Mountain Home. "Not everybody's going to be going to a four-year school, getting a bachelor's degree and moving on to a masters or something. So, this just gives opportunities to have the kids be able to stay in town. Get a license, a certification. Doing something different."

Governor Little highlighted his legislative work on Idaho trade options for students and this academy will help people pursuing trade along with keeping Idaho trade workers in the state.

“It’s a case where we are able to provide for our own and to feel like you are able to work in your own hometown," said David Porter, owner of Porter House Inc. "You get to stay with your folks. We do have programs certainly as I mentioned, other laboratories come in to look at our program and interview our students, so if you want to travel that’s great but I always say travel and come back.”

Porter has even seen the success of students out of high school stepping into trade work firsthand.

“I had a student; 1.9 GPA. The University of Idaho said 'You’re not coming to school.' The 18-year-old went off and completed our four-month program and started at 70,000 dollars. That was last year,” said Porter.

