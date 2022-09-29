Mountain Home federal grant recipient for drinking water well

The City of Mountain Home will see the construction of a new drinking water well thanks to a $4.5 million grant awarded by the Department of Defense.

The city was made eligible for the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot (DCIP) Program due to its proximity to an air force base. The $4.5 million dollars from the grant plus an additional $2 million dollars from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding will construct Mountain Home’s 17th drinking water well.

The need for this development stems from the growth of the community and the housing and infrastructure needed for military personnel.

Mountain Home was one of 19 grant recipients for the federal program this year.