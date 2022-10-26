Watch Now
News

Actions

Mountain Home Chief of Police fired after approval by City Council

Mountain Home Police Department
City of Mountain Home, Mountain Home Police Department
Screenshot from the Mountain Home Police Department webpage, via the City of Mountain Home.
Mountain Home Police Department
Posted at 3:21 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 17:31:35-04

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The Mountain Home Chief of Police Scott Conner has been terminated after approval by the City Council.

According to a press release, Mayor Sykes terminated Conner with the City Council's unanimous consent.

Mayor Rich Sykes said in a statement, "While we thank him for his service to the City, the City believes a new direction is needed in the leadership of the Mountain Home Police Department."

The City did not release additional information surrounding Conner's termination.

Mayor Sykes plans to appoint a new chief of police Monday, October 31.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light