Mountain Home Chief of Police fired after approval by City Council

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The Mountain Home Chief of Police Scott Conner has been terminated after approval by the City Council.

According to a press release, Mayor Sykes terminated Conner with the City Council's unanimous consent.

Mayor Rich Sykes said in a statement, "While we thank him for his service to the City, the City believes a new direction is needed in the leadership of the Mountain Home Police Department."

The City did not release additional information surrounding Conner's termination.

Mayor Sykes plans to appoint a new chief of police Monday, October 31.

