Motorcycle escort welcomes 'Wall That Heals' veteran memorial to Idaho

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Hundreds of veterans and motorcycles welcomed the 'Wall That Heals' to Meridian.

The Vietnam veterans memorial is a traveling display that is a slightly smaller replica of the one presented in Washington D.C. The wall will be at Scentsy headquarters in Meridian from June 29 to July 2.

The display stretches 375 feet across, is 7 and a half feet tall at its apex, and displays 58,281 names. It is open to the public 24 hours a day and on June 30 there will be a candlelight service with speakers.

“I’m not sure that we can even describe the amount of emotion that will come out over the next few days,” said Ben McDonald, Army veteran. “It helped heal me.”

Many welcoming the motorcycle escort were amazed at the number of people who support Vietnam veterans in the Treasure Valley.

“Seeing all these over a hundred bikers and their commitment to come out and do this to welcome the wall to Meridian was just joyful,” said Judith Blake Eighmy, a veteran nurse who served in Vietnam.

Veterans from multiple states came to support the escort and highlight the value of these displays. Ryan Mcallister served in the Navy from 1987 to 2007 and knows the bond that service members share.

“They went into the unknown and were willing to risk everything that they’ve had and everything they knew for a cause greater than us,” said Mcallister.

