Most Idaho nursing home workers unvaccinated for COVID-19

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jun 21, 2021
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Less than half of nursing home workers in Idaho have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services say 47.5% of Idaho nursing home workers were fully vaccinated by May 30. The agency says more than 82% of residents are vaccinated.

The Post Register reports that Idaho had the 17th highest resident vaccination but 15th lowest staff vaccination rate among states and territories.

About 38% of Idaho's 2,100 COVID-19 deaths are linked to long-term care facilities. Of all COVID-19 deaths in the state, 93% were among people 60 and older.

