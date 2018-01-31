Mores Creek Summit snow pack is promising

Every year, Ron Abramovich takes a day to crunch his way up Mores Creek Summit to test the snow pack.

And this year, like last year, there's something very different.

"This is such a unique year following the wet year last year," says Abramovich, "you know we're in good shape in terms of reservoir storage and even creeks up here are still flowing. I've never seen that up here."

We're halfway through winter, and Abramovich says we've got thirteen inches of water in the snowpack. Normal is 20 inches.

Unfortunately, we're not going to get much more any time soon.

"Now we're in an extended dry spell for seven to 10 days and the jetstream is taking all the moisture up north, so we're left dry here in Southern Idaho." says Abramovich.

But when you've banked huge amounts of water from snomageddon, Jake Putnam with the Idaho Farm Bureau says there's no worries.

"Right now we're at 69 percent and we're happy because we know we have enough snowpack and we have enough water to make it through the year."

And if we're lucky, we can get enough additional snow to make that result an annual occurrance.

Abramovich says the Boise Basin reservoir system is already three fourths full.

And there are two more months to gain more snow.