More than 800 students attended the Hispanic youth leadership summit at C of I

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs is hosting its yearly Hispanic youth leadership summit. And this year they are able to serve more students than ever. Students will be offered workshops, career pathways, college preparation, and leadership building during the summit.

“A lot of people don't get chances like this, and just to see they are being offered these opportunities really makes me happy, especially for people like me,” said Jaliya Ruiz, Wakapa Academy student.

The summit has become very popular among schools. Many teachers throughout the state look forward to applying in hopes their students can get the opportunity to prepare and learn more about college and alternative career options.

“So I think it's really important for students who maybe don't have college on their radar or don't have the resources to be able to learn about their college opportunities to be able to see something like this and be able to interact with others in their same culture,” said Ashley Hart, North Junior High School teacher.

Most Hispanic high school students in Idaho will be the first to attend college in their families. These first-generation Americans face potential challenges, and may not know what steps to take toward their higher education goals.

“It's a really big opportunity for people in my culture to be able to come to something like this, so I think it's really cool that we have this opportunity to come here,” said Ahkii Anderson, North Junior High School teacher.

C of I is the last stop for the summit this year. Applications for next year's summit will open up in the spring on the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs website.

