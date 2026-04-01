Over 80% of Idaho counties grew in 2025, U.S. Census data says

Idaho is growing fast. In fact, the latest estimates from the U.S Census say populations climbed in 36 out of the state's 44 counties in 2025.

The Gem State continues to trend at the top of population growth nationwide.

U.S Census data estimates that Idaho counties experienced 20% more growth than the national average.

Nearly two out of three new Idaho residents were located within the southwestern region, with 90% moving to Idaho's urban counties.

Ada, Canyon, Kootenai, Bonneville and Twin Falls added at least 1,000 new residents in 2025.

This rapid growth has challenged local governments.

Cities like Twin Falls are navigating major infrastructure improvements, trying to keep up with increased demand for city services.

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With increased air travel, the Boise Airport is preparing to open a new concourse, adding up to 10 new gates.

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All six of Idaho's Metropolitan Statistical Areas experienced growth, despite nationwide MSA population trends decreasing.

The growth in the Treasure Valley comes as major companies like Micron Technology announce expansions, creating thousands of jobs.

However, amid this growth, major contractors acknowledge an increased need for skilled labor, especially as older journeymen retire.

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The population growth was less dramatic for Idaho's rural communities.

The Census reports that eight experienced minor population declines totaling 700 residents. Clearwater, Lewis and Elmore counties have reported consecutive declines since 2023.