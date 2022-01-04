Watch
News

Actions

Montana State weekend women's hoops games postponed due to COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Elaine Thompson/AP
Washington's Nate Pryor tosses the ball before taking a free throw late in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Basketball generic
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 12:24:04-05

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State's weekend women's basketball games, including Sunday's Cat-Griz game, have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Montana State program.

The Bobcats were scheduled to host Idaho on Thursday and Montana on Sunday.

The Cat-Griz men's and women's games had already been moved from Saturday to Sunday because much of MSU's athletic staff is going to be in Frisco, Texas, for the FCS national football championship game between Montana State and North Dakota State.

The Cat-Griz men's basketball game will still be played at 5 p.m. Sunday in Bozeman. Any potential rescheduling of the Big Sky Conference women's games will be determined later.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light