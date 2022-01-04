Montana State weekend women's hoops games postponed due to COVID-19

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State's weekend women's basketball games, including Sunday's Cat-Griz game, have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Montana State program.

The Bobcats were scheduled to host Idaho on Thursday and Montana on Sunday.

The Cat-Griz men's and women's games had already been moved from Saturday to Sunday because much of MSU's athletic staff is going to be in Frisco, Texas, for the FCS national football championship game between Montana State and North Dakota State.

The Cat-Griz men's basketball game will still be played at 5 p.m. Sunday in Bozeman. Any potential rescheduling of the Big Sky Conference women's games will be determined later.