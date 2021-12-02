Watch
News

Actions

Montana river level rising after gate on dam repaired

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Bianchi/AP
In this photo provided by Chris Bianchi, dead and dying fish are seen stranded along the Madison River on Nov. 30, 2021, south of Ennis, Mont. Water levels along the renowned river abruptly dropped due to a malfunctioning gate that controls water releases from Northwestern Energy's Hebgen Dam. (Chris Bianchi via AP)
Montana River Fish Stranded
Posted at 11:52 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 13:52:20-05

BILLINGS, Mont. — Workers have repaired a failed gate that releases water from a southern Montana dam, restoring water flow to a river known for its high-quality trout fishing.

The gate that lets water out of Hebgen Dam just west of Yellowstone National Park malfunctioned early Tuesday and caused flows into the Madison River to plummet. The low water levels resulted in fish being trapped inside channels that were cut off from the main stem of the river.

NorthWestern Energy says the gate was repaired just before midnight Wednesday and water flows were being restored.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light